We are delighted to let you know that USA-based Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur Juliet Zawedde a.k.a Boss Bae found a new lover in former City Oilers and Uganda National team basketball player Jonah Otim.

Juliet Zawedde let the world know about her newfound lover as she celebrated his birthday in style by gifting him a brand new Mercedes Benz AMG GLE 63.

The birthday bash that Zawedde threw Otim, was marked as an assurance to her followers and friends that she has officially moved on in terms of romantic affairs from her late ex-husband Aurelien Guiembert.

In her charming but precise birthday message, she described Otim as the most caring, loving, and sweetest person she has ever met and enjoyed staying with for the rest of her life.

Also Read: UNVEILING: Juliet Zawedde Juggles Music, Humanitarianism, and Business

She went ahead to wish him happiness and success in all the days of his life as their love ship seems to be sailing in the right direction.

“Happy Birthday Sweetheart, You are quite simply the most gorgeous, caring, sweetest person I have ever met, and I wish only happiness for you today and evermore,” Juliet Zawedde wrote.

The previous Saturday night, she treated Otim to a blissful birthday outing at Mystique Encore Boston Harbor in the USA.

About Jonah Otim

Jonah Otim is a Ugandan-American former professional basketball player who played for Ndejje University Angels and City Oilers, a basketball club based in Kampala Uganda.

He went to Shimoni Demonstration School and Kampala Parents school for his Primary school education before joining Lubiri Secondary School for his higher studies.

For university, Otim went to Ndejje University on a full Basketball scholarship as he was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Accounts and Marketing and graduated in 2015.

After playing as a backup point guard in Ndejje University Angels, Otim was traded to City Oilers and carved himself a nice role as an off-ball scorer playing next to Tonny Drieba and Jimmy Enabu.

After having a successful basketball tenure at City Oilers, Otim got enrolled in Chicago State University still on a full basketball sponsorship, and got himself switching careers as he was doing a course in Surgical Technology.

When he graduated, he was hired at Brigham and Women’s Hospital Faulkner in Boston as a surgical technologist. The hospital is said to be the 3rd rated hospital in the whole world.