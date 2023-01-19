As she turns 27 in a couple of weeks, Sheilah Gashumba has revealed a list of gifts she will accept on her birthday including a trip to Monaco, an iPhone 14, cash and so much more.

Born 7th February 1996, NBS Television After 5 presenter Sheilah Gashumba will be turning 27 years old very soon.

As she turned 26 last year, Sheilah received several gifts including Shs35 million and fifteen bouquets of flowers.

Her longtime friend, also a renowned fashionista Brian Ahumuza a.k.a Abryanz went a notch higher and sent her flowers plus Shs7M in cash .

Wow!! I can't believe I have received 35 million and 15 bouquets of flowers for my birthday from different friends and family!! If you have me on Snapchat, you will now know how important it is to be nice to people, uplift people and also have a good circle of people!! — Sheilah C Gashumba (@SheilahGashumba) February 9, 2022

For her forthcoming birthday, Sheilah Gashumba has revealed a list of gifts she wants to be gifted. It consists of money, an iPhone14, iPad Pro tab, expensive perfumes, and a fully paid trip to Monaco, among other things.

Check out the full list below:

Sheilah Gashumba’s Birthday Wishlist 2023 – 7th Feb

Money Money Apple iPad Pro tab iPhone 14 iPad Pro tab Jo Malone/Tom Ford/Creed (Perfumes) ﻿﻿Fully paid trip to Monaco 20,000USD for me to invest back in my business Flowers Ace of Spade Canon G7X iPad Mini A Poodle or white pretty puppy Apple AirPods Max ﻿﻿﻿﻿Women development/motivation books ﻿﻿﻿﻿Money ﻿﻿﻿﻿Money ﻿﻿﻿﻿Money

Sheilah Gashumba shared the list on her Snapchat account and we shall be waiting to see how her friends turn up to fulfill her wishes.