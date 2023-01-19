As she turns 27 in a couple of weeks, Sheilah Gashumba has revealed a list of gifts she will accept on her birthday including a trip to Monaco, an iPhone 14, cash and so much more.

Born 7th February 1996, NBS Television After 5 presenter Sheilah Gashumba will be turning 27 years old very soon.

As she turned 26 last year, Sheilah received several gifts including Shs35 million and fifteen bouquets of flowers.

Her longtime friend, also a renowned fashionista Brian Ahumuza a.k.a Abryanz went a notch higher and sent her flowers plus Shs7M in cash.

For her forthcoming birthday, Sheilah Gashumba has revealed a list of gifts she wants to be gifted. It consists of money, an iPhone14, iPad Pro tab, expensive perfumes, and a fully paid trip to Monaco, among other things.

Check out the full list below:

Sheilah Gashumba’s Birthday Wishlist 2023 – 7th Feb

  1. Money
  2. Money
  3. Apple iPad Pro tab
  4. iPhone 14
  5. iPad Pro tab
  6. Jo Malone/Tom Ford/Creed (Perfumes)
  7. ﻿﻿Fully paid trip to Monaco
  8. 20,000USD for me to invest back in my business
  9. Flowers
  10. Ace of Spade
  11. Canon G7X
  12. iPad Mini
  13. A Poodle or white pretty puppy
  14. Apple AirPods Max
  15. ﻿﻿﻿﻿Women development/motivation books
  16. ﻿﻿﻿﻿Money
  17. ﻿﻿﻿﻿Money
  18. ﻿﻿﻿﻿Money

Sheilah Gashumba shared the list on her Snapchat account and we shall be waiting to see how her friends turn up to fulfill her wishes.

