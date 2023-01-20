Media personality Alex Ssempijja has been exposed as a violent husband by his baby mama who dragged him to the police on allegations of domestic violence.

The Kaboozi FM presenter’s domestic violence acts came to light after his baby mama reported him to the police accusing him of always battering her.

Ssempijja was reportedly detained for a few hours and later got released.

In an interview that Alex Ssempijja’s baby mama conducted, she seemed to have a swollen eye but she kept it covered with her hair as she spoke to the media narrating how she finally settled her fall-out with her baby daddy.

She explained that after Alex Ssempijja pleaded guilty and requested to be forgiven, she withdrew the case from the police and they reconciled and moved on with their affair.

She poured out her heart saying she loves Ssempijja from the bottom of her heart but what frustrates her is some of the things that he does.

However, she notes that in relationships there are always ups and downs and she is now ready to take on new challenges.