Singer Brown Shuga is unhappy with public figures shunning to stand in solidarity with incarcerated socialite Charles Olim, better known as Sipapa, yet they used to run to him in their hard times.

Brown Shuga is Sipapa’s former employee in the Sipapa Entertainment crew and they are former lovers who split due to some misunderstandings.

She claims that even though the media tried to create a rift between them, they are still best of friends in good or trying moments similar.

For that matter, she called upon all celebrities and public figures who have ever been close to Sipapa or ever got support from him to at least stand by him as he seeks justice as he battles ‘aggravated robbery’ charges.

Also Read: Sipapa and his wife were remanded to Kitalya until January

Brown Shuga made the plea to fellow public figures who used to get support from Sipapa as he made an appearance in court together with his wife Shamirah Rukia Nakiyemba for their case hearing on Thursday 19th January 2023.

Following yesterday’s court session, Sipapa was yet again remanded till 16th February 2023 for another case hearing.

Sipapa and his wife Shamirah Rukia Nakiyemba are accused of stealing Shs1.6 billion and gadgets from a South Sudanese couple.