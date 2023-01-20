Early today morning, a video made rounds online showing Jose Chameleone beating a boda boda rider who allegedly scratched his car, a Range Rover that was gifted to him in 2021.

The video shows the Leone Island chief together with his team exiting his car and the singer thrashing the boda boda rider.

The singer hits the boda boda rider with a big stick four times before people intervene. He then enters his car and then drives off.

According to the voices heard in the video, on-lookers reveal that the boda boda rider might have knocked and scratched his car, a new Range Rover.

A statement released by Jose Chameleone’s Public Relations team acknowledges the singer being involved in an “uncomfortable incident” with a boda boda rider.

The statement notes that the incident happened last year on 17th November 2022 when a “reckless rider rammed into his (Chameleone’s) Range Rover” as he drove to his home.

“On the morning of Thursday 17th November 2022 an uncomfortable incident involving a Boda Boda rider and Jose Chameleone escalated as Chameleone was driving back to his home in Seguku where a reckless rider rammed into his Range Rover leaving the left side of it scratched,” Gkhast Kagoro, Chameleone’s PRO reveals.

He further states that the singer reacted after the rider reportedly hurled “verbal insults and threats” at Chameleone, hence him reacting in self-defense.

“Chameleone could have ignored the incident if not for the verbal insults and threats to physical assault that came from the rider. The seen incident was in self defence as the charged Boda boda rider tried to approach,” he adds.

The team regrets the incident which they claim was easily avoidable and pledge to handle similar incidences in a better way going forward.