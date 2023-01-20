Bad Character Records’ boss Sadat Mukiibi alias Kalifah AgaNaga believes he is a better musician if he compares himself to Alexandar Bagonza a.k.a A Pass.

Kalifah AgaNaga believes he is more talented and creative than A Pass when it comes to all aspects of doing music and adding impact to Uganda’s showbiz.

Branding himself ‘the new Jose Chameleone’, Kalifah notes that by the time he rose to fame, rising artists were not valued enough and the industry was dominated by the so-called ‘Big 3″ who always got all the awards and endorsements.

I am the Jose Chameleone of this generation. By the time I came to fame, young artists were not valued because only the” big 3 musicians “got the awards and endorsements. AgaNaga

He goes on to claim that he broke the jinx thus crowning himself as this generation’s ‘Jose Chameleon’.

Kalifah AgaNaga’s call for a music battle with A Pass aims at proving who is better than the other since he highly suggests that he is far many miles ahead of the latter.

A Pass is a good musician like me but may be not better than me and if he wants to prove this then i task him to a music battle and the fans will decide. Sadat Mukiibi