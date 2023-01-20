In early December 2022, the ‘King of Mwooyo’ music Maurice Kirya stunned the nation and his ardent music fans when he went public and announced that he was to retire from music in 2023.

Maurice Kirya shared the news of retiring from music through his social media platforms on 7th December 2022 where he noted he was dropping the mic after 22 years of serenading Ugandans with sweet music.

He disclosed that he was set to take on another journey away from music.

He, however, promised to first hold a world tour and visit cities like Paris, New York, London, Rotterdam, Berlin, Dubai, Nairobi, Kigali, and climax his shows with a mega event in Kampala.

Down the road, just about three weeks into the new year, the self-styled King of Soul music has totally changed his mind.

Based on one of his latest tweets from his Twitter account, he states that God talked to him saying his “work in music” is not done yet.

He goes on to note that his work in music is still far from being over adding that he is here to sing and stay forever till his last breath.

GOD says to me that my WORK in MUSIC is not done. It is FAR from being done. I will SING. Maurice Kirya

His revelation is a sweet sound to many music lovers since he has done impressively to inspire many youths into soul music and acting.

Maurice Kirya is famously known for songs such as Omulembe Gwa Kirya, Headmaster, Busaabala, Wooye, Boda Boda, Bbuba, among many others.

We cannot wait to listen to whatever he is busy cooking for us in the studio and whether he will go on the world tour as he had previously promised.