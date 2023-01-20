A video that has surfaced on social media shows singer Chameleone beating up a boda boda rider who, according to onlookers, knocked his car.

Just three weeks before his much anticipated ‘Gwanga Mujje’ concert, singer Jose Chameleone has been dealt with a considerably big blow.

A video that was shared on TikTok by Yusuf Semakula shows the Leone Island chief exiting his car to beat a boda boda rider.

According to the voices heard in the video, on-lookers reveal that the boda boda rider might have knocked and scratched his car, a new Range Rover.

Chameleone’s team issues statement on video of him beating a boda boda rider See more

The singer lashes out at the boda boda rider with a big stick four times before people intervene. He then enters his car and then drives off.

According to the information gathered, the incident reportedly happened late last year in Seguku along Entebbe Road the road that goes to the singer’s home.

The video has attracted divergent opinions with a few netizens blaming the boda boda riders for being careless riders. Others, however, note that the violence showcased in the video is not befitting of a music legend.

Chameleone is yet to issue a statement on the matter.