Traditional healer Sophie Namutebi alias Maama Fiina says singer-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine will one time be the president of Uganda.

Maama Fiina stressed that Bobi Wine’s dream of leading this country will only come after the next 15 years adding that she doesn’t see herself voting for him in the 2026 general elections.

She explained that the 15 years she predicted for Bobi Wine to be the president is for him to acquire the experience noting that even before Museveni took over, he first acquired experience but didn’t just bump into the elective positions.

She applauded Bobi Wine saying he is good a leader who is calm and good at learning as she praised him for the man he has become of late.

Also Read: Bobi Wine rallies youth to legalize their relationships

I think like in the next 15 years, Bobi Wine might stand a good chance to be the president of this nation. Maama Fiina

Maama Fiina went on to claim that in 2026 she can, however, vote for his wife, Barbie Kyagulanyi Itungo if she runs for any elective position in Uganda’s politics.

She further hinted that Barbie Kyagulanyi is planning to contest for Woman Member of Parliament in Nakaseke where she apparently bought land and currently constructing some buildings.

I will vote for Barbie Kyagulanyi Itungo when she runs for the woman mp seat in Nakaseke because I heard rumors that she is planning to contest. Though the lady (Najuma) she is bound to face is also tough and powerful as well. Maama Fiina