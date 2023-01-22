Without a doubt singer, John Kasadha alias John Blaq is a wonder to watch this new year following the release of his brand new song titled “Na Na Na” as he ushers in 2023.

Na Na Na is a love song where John Blaq sings with an officious attitude, delivering heavy bars of love in a crisp mix of English and his native language, Luganda.

John Blaq is an Afro-beats singer and rapper who caught the attention of music lovers with his idiosyncratic style of music four years ago.

On this new jam, John Blaq relays lyrics saying this is the first time he is going to fall in love; “Gal it’s gonna be ma first okugwa mu love is gonna be ma first time“.

Chosen Becky recounts asking John Blaq to vanish in the UK See more

The audio of the song was produced by producer Eli Arkhis. John Blaq’s latest music video that is on coming soon comes via director and content creator Jordan Hoechlin.

Based on the sneak-peak visuals teaser that we have set our eyes on shows the singer enjoying the cool breeze of a waterbody with a sexy video vixen taking a stroll on the streets of Johannesburg.

Listen to the audio below;