A Pass is not willing to be dragged into a music battle with Kalifah Aganaga. He maintains that it is “not necessary.”

During a TV interview, Kalifah Aganaga real name Sadat Mukiibi dared A Pass to a music battle as he stated that he is more talented than the ‘Di da da da’ singer.

Aganaga also strongly stated that he knows everything about showbiz and branded himself ‘the new Jose Chameleone’ because he rose to fame during the time the industry was still dominated by Bebe Cool, Chameleone, and Bobi Wine.

“I am the Jose Chameleone of this generation. By the time I came to fame, young artists were not valued because only the” big 3 musicians “got the awards and endorsements,” Aganaga said.

He then dared a battle with A Pass to prove who is better. “A Pass is a good musician like me but maybe not better than me and if he wants to prove this then I task him to a music battle and the fans will decide,” he said.

Upon landing on Kalifah’s statements, A Pass cheekily declined the request as he acknowledged that the Bad Character CEO is indeed better than him and hence there is no need for the battle.

“I believe he is better than me which means the battle is not necessary,” A Pass’ tweet read but according to netizens, it was a rather smart and sarcastic reply.

I believe he is better than me which means the battle is not necessary. https://t.co/7nzKOhVneI — 🔴A Pass Bagonza (@IamApass) January 20, 2023

