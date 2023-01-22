Week 3 of January 2023 has not lacked in terms of entertainment, violence, and court sessions with Entebbe Airport, Jose Chameleone, Sheilah Gashumba, Queen Kaftah, and Flavia Tumusiime making it on the top trending stories.
In the weekly wrap-up, we look at the stories on this website that you have read the most. Last week, Frank Gashumba, Pretty Nicole, Spice Diana, and Anita Fabiola rocked the media.
This week, a video of Jose Chameleone beating up a boda boda rider seems to have stolen the show as netizens continue to react to the forgettable incident.
Andrew Kabuura’s wife Flavia Tumusiime also gave a few tips on how to keep a marriage strong as Pretty Nicole’s assaulter Queen Kaftah was arraigned before the court.
The alleged extortion at Entebbe International Airport has also rocked social media with different people revealing their bad experiences at the airport.
Take a gaze at the top 10 stories from the week below:
- ADORABLE: 46 Photos of Sheilah Gashumba as a Child
- Flavia Tumusiime reveals why she covers her son’s face on social media
- Flavia Tumusiime on what has kept her marriage with Andrew Kabuura going
- Chameleone’s team issues statement on video of him beating a boda boda rider
- LIST: Sheilah Gashumba’s 27th birthday gift wishlist
- Gravity Omutujju dares Bebe Cool to a ‘battle of champions’ concert
- Pretty Nicole Case: Queen Kaftah apologizes, remanded over ‘Aggravated Torture’ till end of month
- UCAA releases statement on extortion at Entebbe Airport
- VIDEO: Chameleone lashes out at boda boda rider for knocking his car
Thank you for following. We wish you a blessed week ahead!