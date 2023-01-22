Week 3 of January 2023 has not lacked in terms of entertainment, violence, and court sessions with Entebbe Airport, Jose Chameleone, Sheilah Gashumba, Queen Kaftah, and Flavia Tumusiime making it on the top trending stories.

In the weekly wrap-up, we look at the stories on this website that you have read the most. Last week, Frank Gashumba, Pretty Nicole, Spice Diana, and Anita Fabiola rocked the media.

This week, a video of Jose Chameleone beating up a boda boda rider seems to have stolen the show as netizens continue to react to the forgettable incident.

Andrew Kabuura’s wife Flavia Tumusiime also gave a few tips on how to keep a marriage strong as Pretty Nicole’s assaulter Queen Kaftah was arraigned before the court.

The alleged extortion at Entebbe International Airport has also rocked social media with different people revealing their bad experiences at the airport.

Take a gaze at the top 10 stories from the week below:

ADORABLE: 46 Photos of Sheilah Gashumba as a Child

ADORABLE: 46 Photos of Sheilah Gashumba as a Child See more

Flavia Tumusiime reveals why she covers her son’s face on social media

Flavia Tumusiime reveals why she covers her son’s face on social media See more

Flavia Tumusiime on what has kept her marriage with Andrew Kabuura going

Flavia Tumusiime on what has kept her marriage with Andrew Kabuura going See more

Chameleone’s team issues statement on video of him beating a boda boda rider

Chameleone’s team issues statement on video of him beating a boda boda rider See more

LIST: Sheilah Gashumba’s 27th birthday gift wishlist

Gravity Omutujju dares Bebe Cool to a ‘battle of champions’ concert

Pretty Nicole Case: Queen Kaftah apologizes, remanded over ‘Aggravated Torture’ till end of month

Weekly Wrap Up: The Top 10 Trending Stories From The Week

Weekly Wrap Up: The Top 10 Trending Stories From The Week See more

UCAA releases statement on extortion at Entebbe Airport

UCAA releases statement on extortion at Entebbe Airport See more

VIDEO: Chameleone lashes out at boda boda rider for knocking his car

VIDEO: Chameleone lashes out at boda boda rider for knocking his car See more

Thank you for following. We wish you a blessed week ahead!