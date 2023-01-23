Alexander Bagonza a.k.a A Pass has released his first song of the year dubbed ‘Abantu’ in which he sings about human hypocrisy.

‘Abantu’ is a Luganda word translated to mean “People.” In his new song, A Pass sings about how bad it is to trust people because they always hurt you.

It is easy to feel his emotions in this new song which was produced by A Pass himself and beats made by Tryton/Sikia Media.

Listening to the lyrics written by A Pass himself, he relays the message quite clearly. It could have been inspired by a true story.

Abantu is A Pass’ first song since releasing Tebali Ready seven months ago in May 2022 and his fans can finally get to enjoy his vocal prowess and lyricism.

The audio was mixed and mastered by Baru Beatz. Take a listen to it below: