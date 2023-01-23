Singer Jose Chameleone dedicated his forthcoming concert dubbed ‘Gwanga Mujje’ to peace, love, and unity for Ugandans at a press conference held at Fenon Records in Industrial Area on Monday afternoon.

Ahead of the Gwanga Mujje concert slated for 10th February 2023 at Lugogo Cricket Oval, Club Pilsener organized a press conference at Fenon Records.

Jose Chameleone together with his brothers Humphrey Mayanja, Pallaso, and Weasel turned up to speak to the press about preparations for the concert.

While speaking about the inspiration for the concert, the Leone Island boss noted that it is aimed at uniting Ugandans before calling upon all Ugandans to flock to the venue on D-day.

“Gwanga Mujje is for all Ugandans. I call upon everyone regardless of your tribe or political affiliations to come to Lugogo on 10th February,” Chameleone said.

“I dedicate this concert to peace, love, and unity for all Ugandans. I have been doing music for the longest time, come celebrate togetherness with me,” he added.

Biggie Events who organized the concert emphasized that it will mark the beginning of women’s empowerment in events organization.

Club Pilsener Joel Galla, the Nile Breweries brand manager, maintained that it has been supporting Ugandan music for many years and preparations are in high gear to make sure the concert is successful.