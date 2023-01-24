Toward the end of the year 2022, the early 2000s TV drama series “Kigenya Agenya” stole news headlines following an online exchange of words between two Next Media Park TV presenters Isaac Kaiyz Kawalya and Sheilah Carol Gashumba.

The drama series resurrected after Sheilah Gashumba took a dig at Kaiyz dissing him about how he grew up watching “Kigenya Genya” in comparison to her who watched E! News and other international channels.

Sheilah Gashumba made the dissing remarks as she was responding to Kayz’s comments on her ‘indecent dressing’.

Kayz’s statement didn’t sit down well with Sheilah who retaliated with mocking remarks that got the whole nation most especially drama actors who played a part in the “Kigenya Genya” backing Kaiyz.

Kalifah Aganaga opens war on Sheilah Gashumba for attacking local content creators See more

Recently while speaking in an interview, veteran script playwriter and director Charles James Ssenkubuge said that “Kigenya Genya” is the local drama series on which he exhausted his brains.

The former presidential aspirant will be making 42 years in acting come February 2nd, 2023 and he is ready to celebrate with his friends who have been there for him and supported his hustle.