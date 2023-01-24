Songstress Rema Namakula Sebunya has penned a sweet and heartwarming message to her husband Dr. Hamza Sebunya as he turns a year older.

Rema Namakula, who is singer Eddy Kenzo’s ex-lover, tied the knot with Dr. Hamza Sebunya in a colourful traditional wedding ceremony on 14th November 2019 in Nabingo along Masaka road after secretly dating for close to two years.

Since then, the singer has always painted social media red and pampered her man with love, and on his birthday, she penned a cute message to him saying he is the man who captured her heart with fewer words but more action.

The mother of two also revealed that she had given up on love until she met him and her dreams came true. She says Dr. Sebunya makes love so smooth.

“You are exceptional my love. The man that captured my heart with less words but more action. My dream came true, you make it so easy to love you,” Rema wrote.

“A man of your word…awww I thank mama and Hajj for raising you so well. Our babies are lucky to have the sweetest Honest, Kindest, Realest, and most generous daddy.

“And as for me, haaaa, Byonna Twaala my Papito. Happy birthday Mwami Sebunya.”

Rema Namakula and Dr. Hamza Sebunya gave birth to baby aliyah Sebunya on 7th November 2021 but the pair have kids from their previous relationships and are co-parenting with their ex-spouses.

Happy Birthday Dr. Hamza Sebunya!