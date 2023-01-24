NBS TV presenter, socialite, influencer, and businesswoman Sheilah Gashumba has advised people in relationships not to focus on breakups but to rather “enjoy the moment” while it lasts.

In recent years, Sheilah Gashumba has enjoyed a fair share of failed relationships the most recent one being her relationship with Ali Marcus Lwanga a.k.a God’s Plan which ended quite bitterly.

Her current relationship with singer Derrick Ddungu a.k.a Rickman seems to be a bed of roses but netizens are not entirely convinced that it will end well.

Sheilah Gashumba, however, cares the least about how it will end but she is focused on enjoying it while it lasts.

Why Rickman is not ready to have kids with Sheilah Gashumba See more

Through her Twitter, Gashumba who recently sponsored her boyfriend’s trip to London to watch Arsenal’s triumph over Manchester United questioned why people are obsessed with breakups.

She urged them to learn how to live in the moment and enjoy their relationships instead of always thinking about how or if they will end.

“I don’t understand why people are obsessed with breakups. Learn to live in a moment. Relationships aren’t a do or die kind of situation,” Sheilah Gashumba tweeted on Tuesday morning.

See more I don’t understand why people are obsessed with breakups. Learn to live in a moment. Relationships aren’t a do or die kind of situation😂😂😂 https://t.co/SRTg0RHNwV — Sheilah C Gashumba (@SheilahGashumba) January 23, 2023

Well, she makes a big point, doesn’t she?