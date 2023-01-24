In June 2022, dancehall singer Richard Kasendwa a.k.a Ziza Bafana revealed how he was seriously considering joining active politics come the 2026 general elections.

By the time we dropped the hint, the Nsolo singer had reportedly noted that he would stand as a Member of Parliament in 2026 to represent the people of Masaka.

He allegedly rallied the people of Buddu to keep their eyes open as he declared that he is ready to represent them in parliament.

“Parliament, I am coming. Honorable Kasendwa Richard. The People of Buddu, keep your eyes open,” Ziza Bafana is quoted to have said.

However, in the latest interview, Ziza Bafana totally and fully denied ever planning to join or engage himself in active politics.

He denied uttering any word concerning the reports, a sign that shows he chickened out on indulging himself in Uganda’s politics.

The 2021 general elections saw several members in the entertainment industry achieve their political dreams as MPs, Councillors, among other positions.