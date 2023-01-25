Today, twenty-one years ago, Moses Sali a.k.a Bebe Cool, and Zuena Kirema met and started a very long bittersweet love story that has birthed fond memories and five beautiful children.

Bebe Cool started dating Zuena a former Miss Uganda contestant when she was 16 years old in 2002.

The two went on to say their vows at a civil wedding at Crane Chambers on 12th September 2003 and have since been legally married.

Along the way, there have been a few forgettable moments but the power couple has stuck together and weathered the storm.

As she celebrates the last 21 years, the former TV host reassures her love for Bebe Cool and promises to go all the way forever with him by her side.

She also reveals how she cannot wait to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary later this year.

“Happy Anniversary my love. 21yrs down, forever to go. I can’t wait for our 20th wedding anniversary this year. Allah has been good…Alhamdulillah,” Zuena wrote on Instagram.