Douglas Mayanja a.k.a Weasel Manizo is already going through positive transformations in preparation to walk down the aisle with the love of his life Sandra Teta.

In August 2022, Weasel grabbed news headlines after allegations of battering his lover Sandra Teta made rounds following a video of him storming a bar with their children whilst claiming that she was not being a responsible mother to the kids.

Rumors spread revealing how the two had a misunderstanding and they were followed by photos showing Sandra Teta with a bruised up face.

Despite efforts by the public to call out the singer against domestic violence, the Rwandan socialite denied being beaten by Weasel and claimed she had been attacked by thieves who stole some of her possessions after a night out.

Teta’s story was not bought by her parents who flew back to Uganda and took her with them to Rwanda, together with her children.

According to different sources, Weasel has since been involved in several family meetings with Sandra Teta’s family to resolve their issues and it seems he has carried himself well to their satisfaction.

Just a few weeks ago, Weasel trimmed off his dreadlocks, a transformation that many people claimed was ordered by his lover’s parents.

While speaking to the media on Monday at the Gwanga Mujje concert press briefing, Weasel accepted that he changed his appearance in preparation for his forthcoming introduction ceremony.

Despite him not sharing further details to do with the traditional wedding plans, Weasel noted that he is ready to settle down and be a good man to the mother of his kids.

“I am ready to be a good husband. I am going to be introduced by my lover Sandra. That is the reason why I cut off my dreadlocks,” Weasel told a local TV station.

“Now, wait to see me dressed in a full suit. I know myself I am a good husband and father,” he added.