In her birthday message to the late Mowzey Radio, singer Lilian Mbabazi praises the father of her children as she expresses how he changed Ugandan music.

Born 25th January 1985, Moses Nakintije Ssekibogo popularly known as Mowzey Radio (RIP) would be celebrating his 38th birthday today.

The Goodlyfe Crew singer died on 1st February 2018 at Case Clinic from a blood clot in his brain which was sustained in a bar brawl in Entebbe.

Mowzey Radio’s legacy lives on through his music and family, and his birthday is always celebrated by his fans.

Radio and Lillian Mbabazi

Lilian Mbabazi who gave birth to two of Radio’s children says she will always celebrate his birthday for many reasons.

“I will always choose to celebrate the day Moses was born,” Mbabazi wrote in celebration of Radio who is regarded by many as one of the greatest Ugandan artists to ever have lived.

She notes how his existence gave her the joy of having children and how he inspired the music industry and so many artists in Uganda.

Because he was born, I had my children because he was born, I met him, because he was born, music in Uganda was changed, because he was born, many musicians have been inspired. Happy birthday my love. We Miss you. RIP Lilian Mbabazi

Happy birthday King Moses!