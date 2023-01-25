Maro Ronald is full of praise for the late Mowzey Radio whom he says unknowingly led the Ugandan music industry for several years until his death.

The Goodlyfe Crew singer died on 1st February 2018 at Case Clinic from a blood clot in his brain which was sustained in a bar brawl in Entebbe.

Today, he would be celebrating his 38th birthday and social media has been painted with his photos in celebration of his date of birth.

Several fellow celebrities have also used the opportunity to give him flowers for the great contribution he had to their lives and careers.

Maro collaborated with Radio and Weasel in 2014 on their song dubbed ‘Maze Okukwetegereza’ which became a banger in the +256.

The self-styled RnB Kyabazinga says Radio’s Songwriting skills were unmatched and he was generous enough to share his songs with other artists, consistently.

Maro believes Mowzey Radio led the music industry for several years unknowingly and despite a few shortcomings, he was a symbol of unity in the entertainment industry.

Radio made many people realize what songs should not only be written but should feel like when you do and how one must feel when they listen to any piece of Art. And in Luganda English and Kiswahili the feeling was better in each record. To have done that continuously! From the first first interviews on UBC with aka “Amos of comedicine” when we were introduced to the man who was like a chef who loves what he does before he serves it, feels it with emotions, he only led a fleet of music Wannabes who later found themselves but all wrote like him. His big heart of giving and giving, he gave a collaboration to almost everyone he know was good. He literally led the industry unknowingly, the Good life camp were better leaders of our generation and I feel like there was a level of oneness despite the inevitables. Maro