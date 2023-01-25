Soon and very soon, singer Ronald Alimpa and his girlfriend will be welcoming their first child together as lovers.

The singer shared the good news about his expectant girlfriend welcoming a new bundle of joy while appearing in an interview on Sanyuka TV’s UnCut show.

The “Sean Don” hitmaker noted that by the time he got involved in the nasty car crash (September 28th, 2022), his wife was three months pregnant.

“I and my girlfriend expect to welcome our first child together. By the time I got involved in the nasty car crash, my wife was three months pregnant by then,” Ronald Alimpa said.

He explained that apparently, he is filled with the joy of becoming a father and cannot wait to welcome the bundle of joy in his life.

At the moment singer Ronald Alimpa is still nursing a fractured limb and he performs at shows while in his wheelchair.