Singer Richard Kasendwa alias Ziza Bafana says Yiya Mozey performing at his “Dancehall Carnival” that is slated to take place this weekend will be a surprise.

For those who are fresh in the entertainment business, Yiya Mozey is the singer with whom Ziza Bafana started his music career before both of them decided to go solo.

The duo looked exactly like Mowzey Radio and Weasel, complimenting each other perfectly well under their Back 2 Life Crew but out of the blue split beyond reconciliation.

They recorded a couple of bangers including Namagalo, Tebakulimba, and Killing Me So Softly among others that rocked the airwaves garnering massive air rotation back then.

As Ziza Bafana prepares to hold his carnival, he was asked whether his fans will have the chance to watch him do his duets with Yiya Mozey.

He responded by noting that it will be a surprise if it happens because he did not list Yiya Mozey among the artists slated to perform at his show.

Bafana backed his decision saying Yiya Mozey rarely performs in Uganda because he switched base and nowadays performs overseas.

He, however, assured his fans that his relationship with Yiya Mozey is good and there is no bad blood between them.

By the time Yiya Mozey and Ziza Bafana parted ways, no one gave him chance to shine as everybody thought the former will have a brighter career than the latter but things turned the opposite way with Ziza Bafana dominating the news.

Ziza Bafana’s success in dancehall is highly attributed to Spice Diana’s current manager, Roger Lubega who masterminded his shine in the music business.