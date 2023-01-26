Ten days ago, singer Joseph Mayanja a.k.a Jose Chameleone apologized to the residents of Moroto for failing to show up for a show where he had been booked to perform at an event dubbed “Wale Wale” festival.

Through his Facebook page, he blamed his failure to perform at the event on a delayed flight yet the organisers had already set up each and everything.

The festival was set to take place on 13th January 2023.

For the fact that the organizers had already paid him an installment of Shs5m of the Shs13m they had agreed to foot for his performance, they want their money refunded since he was a no-show.

They further stress that they want compensation for the losses they incurred plus money amounting to USD3,000 that they paid for his flight to Moroto but he never turned up.

The event promoters filed a case against one of Jose Chameleone’s managers at Moroto Central Police Station (CPS).

The promoters further explained that they tried seeking assistance from Abtex to help them out but he only insulted him and they were left with nothing to do but address their issues to the media.

At the moment, Chameleone is in preparations for his upcoming “Gwanga Mujje” concert that is slated to take place on 10th February 2023 at Lugogo Cricket Oval.