Going ahead, Ugandan dancehall singer Catherine Tumusiime a.k.a Kapa Cat will only perform for a fee above Shs 1 million.

Recent months have seen the debate between event organizers, promoters, and artists regarding performance fees for artists making headlines.

According to promoters like Bajjo Events and Abtex, local artists are overpricing their services and it is ruining the entertainment business.

Artists like Pallaso, Juliana Kanyomozi, Jose Chameleone have hiked their booking fees and it would take above Shs10m to have them perform anywhere.

Their move seems to have been welcomed by several fellow artists who have also decided to go down the same path and hike their fees.

Dancehall singer Kapa Cat is known for her bangers Sikyo, You Guy, Sifaayo, and Ojimanyi also states that she will not be performing again for any amount below Shs1M.

Kapa Cat is said to have been earning between Shs500k to Shs700k for performances but she now wants Shs1M going forward.

“Booking Kapa Cat starts at 1M. Simububi ba dear,” wrote the singer but netizens have been questioning if she is worth the raised amount.

