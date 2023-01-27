Nince Henry wants A Pass to get back to doing music that will make people dance a bit more consistently as he used to when he had just broken out.

Just a few days ago, Alexander Bagonza, popularly known as A Pass dropped his first single in seven months dubbed ‘Abantu’.

The song has been receiving massive airplay and music lovers are happy to have a feel of A Pass’ magical vocals and lyricism after such a long time.

Fellow singer and songwriter Nince Henry is glad that A Pass is releasing new music again but he wants him to get back to doing it more consistently.

A Pass performs at Club Beatz At Home concert (Photo/Nicholas Bamulanzeki)

Through Facebook, Nince Henry called upon A Pass to get back to the drawing board and “make people dance!”

Naye Apass onyiiza. Omuntu ayatandika ngokuba real music. All my Apple Music playlist is full of your old music. Kati okaaba bukaabi nga gwebatademu omuti! Eyo jolaga mukwemoola nokuwomelela fe jetwava ate gwe jodda! Get the f…k back to your senses and bring back the real APass brother! The industry is now for extroverts not for neurotics. That melancholic vibe is a cliché right now. Make people dance! Nince Henry

