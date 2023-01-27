The passing on of Asia, known mostly for her comic appearances on the SB4 Media YouTube channel as Asia wa Charles has been confirmed today morning.

Asia Namirembe rose to fame about two years ago for her dramatic love affair with a one Charles which caught the attention of many netizens.

After being brought into the limelight by SB4 Media, Asia enjoyed a good share of fame, meeting several popular public figures.

She also became a TikTok sensation and quite a popular figure on the app for her open-minded personality, dances, and her unscripted skits with Charles.

Asia and Charles got married in May 2022

In May Asia and Charles got married in a highly publicized wedding. They have since lived as a couple and have always appeared in public as husband and wife.

Also Read: Celebrities react to Asia wa Charles’ Passing On

Mbu.ug understands that Asia has not been feeling well since last weekend when she went for prayers and returned home complaining about a bad toothache and stomach pain.

Asia was admitted to hospital with a chronic stomach illness and an operation was reportedly advised on Thursday but she did not make it through the surgery and breathed her last early today morning.

Rogers Sebunya of SB4 Media confirmed the news of Asia’s demise and asked her fans to keep her family in prayer in this trying moment.

See more

May her soul rest in peace!