The demise of Asia Namirembe a.k.a Asia wa Charles, a popular Ugandan TikToker, has left a cloud of sorrow above several Ugandans who enjoyed watching her skits.

Asia Namirembe rose to fame about two years ago for her dramatic love affair with Charles which caught the attention of many netizens.

She became a TikTok sensation and quite a popular figure on the app for her open-minded personality, dances, and her unscripted skits with Charles.

After being brought into the limelight by SB4 Media, Asia enjoyed a good share of fame, meeting several popular public figures before purportedly walking down the aisle with Charles.

Asia’s demise was announced early on Friday morning by Rogers Sebunya, the owner of SB4 Media. He revealed that she died of a chronic stomach illness.

Asia wa Charles Passes On See more

Asia had a couple of famous friends and fans including singer Bobi Wine who always acknowledged being friends and former schoolmates with her.

Her fans on social media have been left gutted by he passing on and the internet is painted with her photos and messages of condolence toward her family.

Lydia Jazmine, Sheilah Gashumba, Pastor Mondo Mugisha, Ykee Benda, Chosen Becky, John Blaq, Rickman, Deejay Nimrod, among others have expressed their grief.

Below are some of the selected reactions on social media from a couple of celebrities upon learning of Asia’s demise: