Daniella Atim Mayanja says she did not mean to offend Bettinah Tianah with her Instagram post about comments made about her skin color.

On Thursday, Daniella Atim Mayanja while reacting to a comment made about Bettinah Tianah’s skin color left a few comments that displeased the city beautician.

Bettinah strongly expressed her disappointment in Daniella as she revealed her experiences with racism and how she expected Daniella to condemn such behavior.

“Nothing is funny here at all. I expected you to condemn such behavior, the fact that it humors you to the extent of posting for your followers to laugh baffles me,” Bettinah wrote before adding, “Being black ain’t a crime.”

Bettinah at the Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina

She then took the battle to her Facebook page where she vowed never to bleach her skin for anything and that people have to accept her the way she is.

She also wondered why a fellow Ugandan woman would find humor in colorism comments before sharing her experience with racism abroad.

Daniella, while replying to one of Bettinah’s rants on IG, apologized for her statements but maintained that she was only “having a light moment.”

The mother of five emphasized that Bettinah is a beautiful woman and said that she too is a black woman and hence would never make colorism comments about her.

Dear Bettina, I am sorry you feel insulted that I am having a light moment . You are definitely a beautiful woman and I was hoping you could loosen up a little and laugh at the comment directed at your original post like I did. We can’t be serious all the time, can we? It’s ok to have a light moment and you too can have one. In any case I am a black Woman too and I love every black woman. Now let’s hawk that bizigo Daniella Atim