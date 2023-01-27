On 26th January 2023, Ugandan model Doreen Kabareebe got married to her American lover Mr. Corey Harris in a Civil Wedding.

The wedding held at Prince George’s County, State of Maryland, USA was witnessed by just a few close family members.

Kabareebe shared the good news with her fans via social media by sharing photos with her husband. She added the caption:

“To love and to hold. Was a beautiful day as we shared our vows at Prince George’s County, State of Maryland USA. 26.01.2023, Officially Mrs. Harris.”

The couple made it official with an engagement on 24th December 2022, just a day before her birthday.

Doreen Kabareebe, a 31-year-old philanthropist and CEO of Kabareebe Models 4 Charity, could not contain her happiness while speaking to Mbu.ug about the development.

She is excited to settle down and start a family with her man who we understand has been in her life for quite a long while.

Corey D’ron Harris is a Photographer/Videographer & Science teacher. He is also in the events business and organizes private parties across the world.

Congratulations Doreen and Corey!