A Pass is not happy with the comments made by fellow singer and songwriter Nince Henry calling upon him to consistently release music that makes people dance.

A Pass’ new song ‘Abantu’ has been receiving massive airplay and music lovers are happy to have a feel of A Pass’ magical vocals and lyricism after such a long time.

Fellow singer and songwriter Nince Henry is glad that A Pass is releasing new music again but he wants him to get back to doing more groovy music.

Through Facebook, Nince Henry called upon A Pass to get back to the drawing board and do music that makes people dance instead of that soft, slow music.

“Naye Apass onyiiza. Omuntu ayatandika ngokuba real music. All my Apple Music playlist is full of your old music. Kati okaaba bukaabi nga gwebatademu omuti,” NinceHenry wrote.

“Eyo jolaga mukwemoola nokuwomelela fe jetwava ate gwe jodda! Get the f…k back to your senses and bring back the real APass brother! The industry is now for extroverts not for neurotics. That melancholic vibe is a cliché right now. Make people dance!” he added.

Henry’s comments seem not to have settled down well with A Pass who, through a video, asked him to stop putting his music under a microscope.

“Miss Henry, the things you said are of no importance…stop putting my music under a microscope. I will do the music in different ways. You don’t make valid points,” A Pass partly said in the video.