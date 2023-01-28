Comedian and events emcee The Romantic Mukiga, born Emeka Collins Bareija, and his fiancée Mackline Asiimire are legally husband and wife after taking their holy matrimonial maritial vows.

The KFM K-Drive show host proposed to his fiancee Asiimire early last year in April and she accepted to be his wife.

Today, Asiimire and Emeka said “I DO” as they made their relationship vows to become husband and wife.

The two lovebirds are yet to give birth to children but we are hopeful that after walking down the aisle, the couple could expand their family with a new member.

See more



Congratulations Emeka



— 933 KFM (@933kfm) January 28, 2023

We congratulate the couple!