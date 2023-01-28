Dancehall raggamuffin Richard Kasendwa alias Ziza Bafana has accused his former manager Roger Lubega of paying different media personalities not to play his music.

Ziza Bafana said that one presenter from a media outlet he didn’t mention told him how Roger always pays presenters to sabotage his music.

The “Nsolo” singer who was upset by the revelation wondered why manager Roger would choose to turn into his enemy claiming he is the one who ushered him into the music business.

He then requested fellow artists and managers to stop acting in such a manner of bad-minded people who don’t wish others well.

“I was somewhere and someone told me that whenever Roger comes through, he pays us not to play your music,” Bafana said.

“I got Roger as a friend and introduced him to the music business. Roger, you just can’t turn out to be my enemy,” he added.

Ziza Bafana vented out his dismay while speaking in an interview on Galaxy FM on Friday.

Today 28th January 2023, the “Pomini Pomini” hitmaker will be holding his two-day “Dancehall Carnival” at Uganda Clays Grounds in Kajjansi.