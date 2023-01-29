With just about twelve days remaining to Jose Chameleone’s ‘Gwanga Mujje’ concert, his wife Daniella Atim Mayanja has rallied music enthusiasts to support him.

Social media disagreements between Chameleone and Daniella in recent months have forced netizens to believe that the married couple is not on good terms.

From Daniella castigating her in-laws when Weasel allegedly beat up his wife Sandra Teta, to just last week when she publicly condemned her husband for beating up a boda boda rider, everything has left so many unanswered questions.

In her most recent Instagram post, Daniella stirs up the confusion even the more after rallying fans to flock Lugogo Cricket Oval and support the father of her children on his concert slated for 10th February.

Daniella assures that people will definitely get a performance worth their money at the concert as she anticipates an “action packed night.”

“2 reasons to go out and fully support this event. Firstly you can be sure to get your money’s worth, it’ll be an action packed night with Chameleone bringing his A game as usual,” she wrote.

She also asked fans to turn up in big numbers and support Biggie Events who has become the first female promoter to organize a concert for Chameleone.

“And obviously also because the event is organized by a woman. Let’s normalize women penetrating a male dominated business by showing up for Biggie Events.”