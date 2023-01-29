Popular Comedian, Events Host, and Media Personality Collins Emeka Bareija a.k.a Romantic Mukiga wedded his longtime lover Mackline Asiimire on Saturday 28th January 2023.

The wedding that took place on Saturday morning at Watoto Church, Kampala attracted several popular figures in the entertainment industry and popular Tweeps.

Emeka and Asiimire have been dating for several years but only made their relationship official with a simple engagement celebration in April 2022.

The 933 KFM K-Drive show host says he married his wife and one of his dreams in life has been fulfilled.

He thanked his friends, family, and followers for the well-wishes and contributions made to make their wedding day one to remember.

Below are some photos from the wedding: (Shot by Peak Shots Photography)

Congratulations Emeka and Mackline!