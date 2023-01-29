Week 4 of January 2023 has been marred with the sorrow of the demise of popular Ugandan TikToker Asia Namirember a.k.a Asia wa Charles who breathed her last on Friday following a battle with a chronic stomach illness.

In the weekly wrap-up, we look at the stories on this website that you have read the most. Last week, a couple of stories caught your attention including the Entebbe Airport extortion saga, Chameleone beating up a boda boda rider, and Queen Kaftah’s apology.

This week, Doreen Kabareebe’s Civil Wedding, Daniella Atim Mayanja vs Bettinah Tianah‘s online bickering feature as MC Kats takes the war to Swangz Avenue boss Julius Kyazze.

MC Kats attacked Swangz Avenue boss Julius Kyazze

The Arsenal fans in Jinja who were arrested for holding an unauthorized street march and Moses Golola’s taunting remarks on Kassim Ouma feature.

Take a gaze at the top 10 stories from the week below:

Asia wa Charles Passes On

Celebrities react to Asia wa Charles’ Passing On

Daniella Atim ‘Apologizes’ to Bettina Tianah Over ‘Colorism’ Comments

Doreen Kabareebe Says ‘I Do’ To Become Mrs. Harris

MC Kats hurls insults at Swangz Avenue boss Julius Kyazze (VIDEO)

Whoever arrested Arsenal fans in Jinja lacked common sense – former AIGP Asan Kasingye

Bettinah Tianah furious at Daniella’s reaction to ‘colorism’ comments

Sheilah Gashumba unbothered by possible breakup with Rickman

I’II beat Kassim Ouma until he forgets he had an affair with Juliana Kanyomozi – Golola Moses

Doreen Kabareebe Questions Rema Namakula’s Decency

