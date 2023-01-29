Singer Ziza Bafana has lost his Facebook account to unknown hackers who have started posting unrelated content.

The hackers who yet to be identified took down most of his previous content and shared funny staff on his page.

Bafana is yet to make a statement about the hacked account as he spent Friday busy preparing to entertain his fans at the ‘Dancehall Carnival’.

Ziza Bafana is not the first artist to suffer the wrath of hackers. A number of public figures have lost their accounts to such bad-minded individuals.

Juliana Kanyomozi, Abryanz, Zari Hassan among several others have lost their social media pages to hackers in recent times.

Singer Bruno K sometime back also lost his to hackers but fought hard and recovered it.

We hope Ziza Bafana will seek for Bruno K’s technical team and try recover his hacked Facebook page.