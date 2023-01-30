The visuals for Dr. Suudi’s new song dubbed ‘Nalonda’ showcase a cool lifestyle that the gospel singer says he is living after accepting Christ as his Saviour.

In his new song dubbed Nalonda, gospel singer and preacher Dr. Suudi celebrates making the perfect choice to get saved.

Known for his other gospel songs, Dr. Suudi, real name Ngobe Masudi Ssentongo Muzangganda, always delivers top-notch quality when it comes to vocals and lyrical content.

He does exactly the same thing on his new song titled “Nalonda” which is loosely translated as “I Chose/I Made A Choice.”

Produced by the talented Nessim, Nalonda is a smoothly flowing Afrobeat song that evokes your inner urge to dance.

The message embedded in the lyrics is about the great choice the singer made about giving his life to Christ and getting saved.

The visuals open with Dr. Suudi looking at the bright skies before a speeding motorboat and sports car drag your mind into the idea of a lavish lifestyle.

Shot by the multi-award-winning videographer Sasha Vybz, the video showcases a lavish lifestyle which is the message Dr. Suudi sends out in the lyrics.

Dr. Suudi reveals that the changes in his personality and the good life he is currently living are all products of choosing the right path in Jesus Christ being his Saviour.

It is one of those songs whose message will stay on your mind and yet still make you dance even at your favorite hangout.

The camera angles and lighting give the video quite an edge and the locations show you an exciting point of view of Uganda.

Take a gaze at the visuals below: