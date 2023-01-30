Irene Ntale continues her good habit of dropping a new song for her fans on her birthday with a brand new ballad dubbed ‘Esanyu Dagala’.

Born on 30th January 1989, Ugandan singer Irene Ntale and former Swangz Avenue songbird celebrates her 34th birthday today.

She believes that with her new age, she is wiser and it’s a new chapter of happiness, strength, and fearlessness.

“I am strong because I’ve been weak. I am fearless because I’ve been afraid. I am wise because I’ve been foolish,” Ntale notes.

“This chapter of my life is called Happiness. Thank you my amazing God for yet another year to experience this amazing thing called Life. Happy Birthday to me,” she adds.

At 10 am, Ntale dropped her latest song dubbed ‘Esanyu Dagala’ on her YouTube channel. On the song, she features Joseph Sax whose saxophone adds flavor to Ntale’s vocals.

In the song, Irene Ntale reassures and pledges beautiful and long-lasting love to her lover whom she says has given her happiness in her life.

The visuals shot in a forest setting by Director Pest of Grate Make Films are kept simple and easy to the eye with a touch of uniqueness.

A white bed in the green jungle, the picnic setting, Ntale’s dazzling outfits – if you don’t fall in love with the song, you will fall in love with somebody’s son/daughter.

Watch the visuals here:

Happy Birthday, Irene!