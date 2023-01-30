Ugandan singer Naira Ali, real name Nabattu Naira Ali, urges the listener to invest in enjoyment in her new song dubbed ‘Muziki’.

Signed to Purple-chord, Naira Ali is a USA-based Ugandan music artist with a rich taste in the Afro-soul genre.

Also known as the “Vocal Poet”, she sings for the soul and inspires with her biggest ambition being to leave a legacy with the power of her voice.

Naira is widely known for producing enchanting music that soothes souls but also educates the world.

Released about three months ago, Muziki is a song that uplifts the mood and evokes you partying mood. It’s a song you will love to listen to on a Friday evening.

Naira Ali describes her new song as “a happy party song for revelers to enjoy on a beautiful night out or party.”

The audio produced by Nessim will get you on your feet when you listen to the beats and how Naira’s energy gradually rises as the song goes on.

It is a vibe you will relate to so don’t be afraid to dance!

The eye-catching visuals which portray the message embedded in the lyrics were shot by Edrine Visuals and as usual, Naira keeps it simple yet mind-gripping.

If the costumes and rich lifestyle don’t catch your eye, the choreography surely will. Take a gaze below: