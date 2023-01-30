As we draw closer to this year’s Valentine’s Day, singer Namata Ruth Kiwuulo Mbabazi a.k.a Princess Amiirah’s love life seems not so rosy.

Fresh updates reaching our gossip desk indicate that the “Kagobako” singer has so far shed a full bucket of tears following reports of being dumped by the love of her life.

It is alleged that Princess Amiirah’s lover was introduced to another woman’s parents in a traditional marriage over the weekend.

Reports further disclose that the man Amiirah was expecting to get married to is eligible to have more than one wife since he is a Muslim.

Going forward, Princess Amiirah plans to take matters of the heart more patiently as she waits for her true love to come her way.

