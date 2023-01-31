Singer Rema Namakula is being accused by one of her clients of being a proud person who does not want to listen to others.

The disgruntled client aired out his frustrations about Rema following a wedding gig where she was hired to perform on the 10th of December 2022 on the outskirts of Kampala.

Based on Tiktoker Slim Daddy Bryhn Lavender, he welcomed Rema to the wedding and gave her directions to what she had to do.

However, midway through her performance, she saw her taking the wrong directions and decided to correct her on which side of the house she had to take to collect the bride.

Doreen Kabareebe Questions Rema Namakula’s Decency See more

Rema, however, declined his directions and gave him a fierce facial expression asking him to let her do as she wished.

She then angrily told him to calm down and went on with her performance, something which left other wedding guests in awe.

The clip has since elicited mixed reactions on social media with a few critics labeling Rema as “too proud”. Others find no fault in her reaction.

Take a gaze at the video below: