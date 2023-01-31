With an estimated earning of $1,341,980, Ugandan YouTube channel Masaka Kids Afrikana is among the top 10 All-time Top-Earning YouTube channels on the African continent.

A new international survey carried out shows the all-time top-earning YouTube channels across the world.

American kids’ channel Cocomelon is the highest-earning YouTube channel of all time across all six continents, with an estimated $282.8m amassed from its videos since its creation in 2006.

As well as Cocomelon in North America, Europe, and South America also have kids’ channels as their highest earners.

Russia’s Like Nastya ($167.5m) and Argentina’s El Reino Infantil ($102.2m) have both amassed more than $100m from YouTube revenue in their channels’ history.

In Africa, the Egyptian channel Creative Crafts in Five Minutes leads the pack with over $8.8m earned over the years.

Uganda’s dance channel Masaka Kids Afrikana comes in 7th place on the African list with an estimated earning of $1,341,980.

Masaka Kids Afrikana is a group of young and multi-talented kids from Uganda, Masaka (East Africa) using dance and music to support children’s education and social well-being.

The Masaka Kids Afrikana channel was created on 28th April 2018. Today, it boasts 774,195,426 combined views and over 3.29 million subscribers.