18-year-old student Queen Kaftah has been sent to jail after the judge sentenced her to three years over the aggravated torture of fellow teenager Pretty Nicole.

Queen Kaftah, a Tanzanian national, was on Tuesday 17th January 2023 arraigned before Kira Magistrate’s Court in Kampala and charged with aggregated torture and inflicting grievous bodily harm on her 15-year-old friend Pretty Nicole.

While reappearing for the sentencing by Judge Roseline Nsenge earlier today, Kaftah was found guilty of the accusations which violate section 2 (1) (b) and 5 (a) (h) (j) (k) of the Prevention of Prohibition of Torture Act 2012.

Kaftah who was facing a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment has been given a lighter sentence of up to three years in jail.

Queen Kaftah in court

On 9th January 2023, a viral video in which three females appeared beating up Pretty Nicole (15) made rounds on social media.

Rumors followed revealing that Nicole was being beaten for allegedly snatching a man who belonged to her friend Queen Kaftah.

According to Pretty Nicole’s legal representatives, Kaftah has been compliant and she pleaded guilty to committing the case hence being given a lighter sentence.

Counsel Precious Nahabwe from Elgon Advocates noted that the court decided to give Kaftah a lighter sentence because she has just turned 18 years old and that she is remorseful for her actions.

Kafta is still a student and intends to continue with school when her sentence is over.