18-year-old student Queen Kaftah has been sent to jail after the judge sentenced her to three years over the aggravated torture of fellow teenager Pretty Nicole.

Queen Kaftah, a Tanzanian national, was on Tuesday 17th January 2023 arraigned before Kira Magistrate’s Court in Kampala and charged with aggregated torture and inflicting grievous bodily harm on her 15-year-old friend Pretty Nicole.

While reappearing for the sentencing by Judge Roseline Nsenge earlier today, Kaftah was found guilty of the accusations which violate section 2 (1) (b) and 5 (a) (h) (j) (k) of the Prevention of Prohibition of Torture Act 2012.

Kaftah who was facing a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment has been given a lighter sentence of up to three years in jail.

Queen Kaftah in court
Celebrities react to the viral video of a girl being beaten by women over a man

On 9th January 2023, a viral video in which three females appeared beating up Pretty Nicole (15) made rounds on social media.

Rumors followed revealing that Nicole was being beaten for allegedly snatching a man who belonged to her friend Queen Kaftah.

According to Pretty Nicole’s legal representatives, Kaftah has been compliant and she pleaded guilty to committing the case hence being given a lighter sentence.

Counsel Precious Nahabwe from Elgon Advocates noted that the court decided to give Kaftah a lighter sentence because she has just turned 18 years old and that she is remorseful for her actions.

Kafta is still a student and intends to continue with school when her sentence is over.

Josh Ruby is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2010. Leads to breaking stories are welcome!

Leave a comment

Cancel reply