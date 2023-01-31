Despite being sentenced to three years in jail over aggravated torture, Kaftah Queen has the right to appeal the court’s decision within the next fourteen days.

An 18-year-old Tanzanian female Queen Kaftah was sentenced to prison for three years by Kira Magistrate’s Court judge Roseline Nsenge over aggravated torture and inflicting grievous bodily harm on her 15-year-old friend Pretty Nicole.

According to Pretty Nicole’s legal representative Counsel Precious Nahabwe from Elgon Advocates, Kaftah’s crime attracts a longer sentence in prison and she was lucky to get three years.

While speaking to the media following the case ruling, Mr. Nahabwe revealed that Kaftah was given a lighter sentence because she has just turned 18 years old and that she is remorseful for her actions.

Pretty Nicole (Orange dress) arrives at court

He also revealed that she has promised to reform and return to school when her 3-year jail term is complete but she could have a lifeline of having her jail term reduced.

Court has given the defendant fourteen (14) days to appeal the ruling if needed so as to review the length of the jail term reduced.

“The crime attracts life imprisonment but she was given three years because she has just turned 18 years old. She also showed remorse and she is still a student. So the court decided to give her a shorter term so that she can finish it in time to return to her studies,” Precious Nahabwe revealed.

He further said that the court’s decision was reached to act as a lesson for other members of the public to desist from violence in society.