After weeks of bickering and sending threats to each other, singer Spice Diana and dancer Ritah Nasaazi a.k.a Ritah Dancehall have resolved their conflict.

After Spice Diana’s concert which happened on 13th January at Lugogo Cricket Oval, Ritah Dancehall is said to have criticized the show.

Her comments reached Spice Diana’s manager Roger Lubega and he was not the most pleased by them. He is said to have called her and threatened to sue her.

In a video that went viral, Ritah Dancehall revealed that Lubega and Spice sent her threats and promised to beat her up for making negative comments about their show.

Ritah Dancehall

She also alleged that they threatened to end her life and she was frightened for her life. This angered Spice Diana even more.

Bebe Cool appreciative of Spice Diana’s work ethic See more

Last Friday, Ritah was arrested and detained at the Kampala Central Police Station over defamation. Reportedly, Spice Diana sued the dancer for spreading falsehoods about her and damaging her reputation.

The back-and-forth saga attracted the attention of netizens and fellow celebrities including Ziza Bafana, Sheebah, among others.

On Monday, Sheebah called upon the release of Ritah and promised to contact Spice Diana to see how to solve the issues amicably.

“I still think there could’ve been a better way to settle this other than Jail kubanga abantu ngabatwogerera!! Bwetunasiba buli omu tunakomawa??” Sheebah questioned.

Roger Lubega and Spice Diana

“But then again, maybe that’s just me. Let me make a phone call and see if there’s any way we can solve this as Mature, Kind & Respectful Humans,” she added.

In a video seen by Mbu.ug, Ritah Dancehall apologized to Spice Diana and in presence of the Kampala Metropolitan Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, they settled their matters.

“I issue my sincere apology to Source Management headed by Roger Lubega and singer Spice Diana. Whatever I spoke about her was false. We have amicably agreed to settle this and we have forgiven each other,” said Ritah.

Spice also noted that she holds no grudges against Ritah and that she decided to forgive her because of her father who contacted her.

She, however, maintained that she was only trying to teach Ritah a lesson to stop spreading falsehoods about her.