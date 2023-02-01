Amarula family comedian Eddie Kigere is saddened by the loss of his mother who breathed her last after a battle with a number of illnesses.

Eddie Kigere explained that he got a phone call informing him about the passing of his mother at around midnight as he was doing rehearsals with Jose Chameleone.

With tears rolling down his cheeks, Eddie Kigere narrated that his mother gave birth to six children but by the time she passed away, he was the only one remaining and he toiled to see her live a happy life.

He is convinced that his mother is happy wherever she is and proud of all the support he extended to have her live a good life.

He narrated that the first challenges his mother faced were two car accidents that crashed her legs making her unable to support herself on her own.

On that note, he thanked Jose Chameleone for buying his mother a wheelchair that she has been using to support herself in movement.

Comedians Ssenga Ssebanga and others accompanied Eddie Kigere to comfort him during this trying moment that he is facing.

May Her Soul Rest In Peace!