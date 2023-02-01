By the close of business yesterday, social media was awash with the news of Masaka city businessman Emmanuel Lwasa’s new relationship with his Kenyan lover, Haffie hitting a dead end.

The news came to life after Haffie appeared in an interview disregarding reports that she had officially moved in to settle with Lwasa.

Haffie said that whatever they did was merely a stunt and swore that they didn’t have any entanglements following the backlash she received from her family.

Haffie went on to note that she is not easily swayed because of money as she comes from a well-to-do family and that she has met many people who are richer than Lwasa.

When Lwasa was contacted to give a comment about his breakup with Haffie, he stressed that his new catch just got upset because he declined to give her some items that she had requested.

She then rushed to different media platforms and denied being in a relationship with him.

Lwasa also noted how Haffie’s family want her to get engaged to a Muslim husband yet he is not willing to convert from his religion.

Oyo mulalu ate muyaye. She wanted some items that I refused to give her. Her family members stopped her from getting a husband who is not a Muslim. I can’t change my religion because of a woman. Lwasa

Haffie is rumoured to have three children with her husband identified as Dickson based on the information that was revealed by her husband’s brother in an interview.