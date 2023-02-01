Raymond Bindeeba has reassured his love for Precious Remmie Nakitto through a beautiful message on Instagram but netizens have a different perception of it.

“It’s you I love and it’s you I will forever love because in you I met a friend, a sister, and a lover. I love you, my beautiful wife,” a caption on Bindeeba’s Instagram account read.

The post shared yesterday has a photo of Precious Remmie smiling for the camera and it comes just a few days since rumors of a breakup between the couple started spreading.

Netizens believe that Precious Remmie is in control of the account and just driving the narrative that they are still together.

Precious Remmie rules out pregnancy rumors See more

“You realize that Ray P might be controlling the page,” commented Anaso Dayana before Faridha Byogero added, “Waaaaaa that’s not Bindeba’s handwriting.”

The Alleged Breakup

Precious Remmie and Raymond Bindeeba became husband and wife after she introduced him to her parents in 2022.

Over the weekend, however, rumors indicating how Bindeeba had returned to her ex-lover identified as Joan Joy started circulating on social media.

Remmie has appeared in a recent video revealing how social media toxicity has led so many people into depression and suicidal thoughts.